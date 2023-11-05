75-Year-Old Female Worshiper Slumps, Dies During Prayer In MFM Church

A female worshipper identified as Bisi Adewumi of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) reportedly slumped during a prayer session at the church auditorium in the Ibafo area of Ogun State.

The worshipper, who was described as a 75-year-old woman by the Ogun State Police Command on Saturday, was said to have later lost her life while receiving treatment at a government hospital in Sagamu.

The police said the incident was reported to its Ibafo division by the Head of Security, Pastor Ekikere Esiere, attached to the prayer city, located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on Friday.

The command stated that Esiere claimed the deceased was immediately rushed to the church clinic for medical attention after she slumped at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Subsequently, the deceased was said to have been further referred to the Sagamu General Hospital, where she was said to have been later pronounced dead while receiving treatment on Friday.

Meanwhile, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the corpse had been deposited at the hospital morgue.

“No relatives of the deceased had come to claim the body yet. She’s suspected to be a 75-year-old woman. In the meantime, the investigation is still ongoing”.