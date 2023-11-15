90% Of 11.2m Nigerians Are Living With Diabetes

The Diabetes Association of Nigeria says no fewer than 11.2 million Nigerians are presently living with the disease.

Dr Alkali Mohammed, President of the association, revealed this in Abuja at an event commemorating the 2023 World Diabetes Day (WDD).

The WDD is a day set aside by the UN to draw public attention to the need for action to fight the menace of diabetes.

It is a day also designed to raise awareness about the disease as a global public health issue and what needs to be done collectively and individually to manage the condition or prevent it.

The 2023 commemoration has its theme as “Access to diabetes care.”

Mohammed explained that out of the 11.2 million Nigerians living with diabetes, 90 per cent of them had type 2, adding that the disease could affect any part of the body.

He also disclosed that about 537 million people were recorded living with the disease globally.

He added that it had been projected to increase to 737 million by 2040 if nothing was done to curb the disease.

Mohammed advocated an increased tax on Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs) products from 10 per cent to 20, noting that the tax would improve the health culture and environment by discouraging the consumption of sugary products.

He also said the tax would help raise revenue for the government.

The president, however, said the government had not been able to explain what the 10 per cent tax from SSBs was being used for.

“The government does not fund the control and management of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including diabetes due to what it termed as paucity of funds,” he said.