“A National Strike Over Local Issue In Imo Is Not What Nigeria Needs Right Now” – Ben Bruce Tells NLC

Former Senator, representing Bayelsa East, Ben Bruce has knocked the decision of the Nigeria Labour Congress to shutdown the nation over the recent attack on its president, Joe Ajaero.

Recall that NLC had earlier on Tuesday announced plans to shut down next week if the Imo state governor fails to meet its demands after the union’s president, was brutalized by thugs and men of the police force allegedly sent by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Reacting to the union’s move, Bruce said that a national strike over a local issue was not what Nigeria needed.

The former lawmaker suggested that the move of the labour union to go on strike might work against the economic gains made by the President Bola Tinubu led government.

He said: A national strike over a local issue in Imo is not what Nigeria needs right now. The reforms are working.

“The Naira is responding to such reforms. Multiple banks have declared record profits. The manufacturing sector has begun to adjust, meaning that jobs will be created. To rock the boat now is not in the national interest.

“Let us think beyond ourselves and our allies. Nigeria must not go down because of what went down in Imo,” Bruce said in a tweet.