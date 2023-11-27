Accessprenuer: Over 50 Corps members win Access Bank Business Empowerment Grants across Nigeria.

Access Bank Plc has rewarded and empowered corps members through the Access Bank Accessprenuer competition in collaboration with the NYSC.

A total of 54 corps members emerged as beneficiaries on Thursday, at the FCT Permanent Orientation Camp, Kubwa, Ebony, Enugu, Benue and Rivers states where the competition took place simultaneously.

A total of N15,250,000 was given out to corps members with exceptional entrepreneurial ideas across the country. The overall winners were awarded N1million each while the first runner ups and second runner ups were rewarded with N700,000 and N400,000 respectively. Other Corp members who participated in the competition were also rewarded with consolation prizes ranging from N200,000 to N50,000 .

Adaeze Ume, Unit Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank Plc, who spoke at the event said the Accessprenuer initiative was introduced to encourage and reward National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who were young entrepreneurs with feasible dreams and business goals.

“At Access Bank, in line with our sustainability ethos, we are committed to improving the lives of people, and supporting the growth and development of our host communities, as such we have partnered with the scheme’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Department (NYSC-SAED) to encourage young and emerging entrepreneurs.

“Our partnership with the NYSC-SAED, would help facilitate the training and mentoring of Nigerian youths in skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development for self-reliance.

“As an institution, we understand the role that young people play in the community and the nation, and we are committed to supporting their aspirations. We believe that the youths represent the future and hope of our nation, and we will do all we can to support their innovative ideas.

” Research has shown that lack of access to finance is one of the major reasons why businesses fail, particularly start-ups. We have decided to solve this problem by supporting some young entrepreneurs here today with finance to fund their business ideas through the Access Bank All4One scheme.

“We hope that through this financial support and mentorship program, the winners and beneficiaries of Accessprenuer competition can run profitable businesses and through the implementation of their innovative ideas, positively impact lives and ultimately the economy, she said.

Obasi Favour Onyinyechi emerged as the winner of the grand prize of N1,000,000 at the FCT Permanent Orientation Camp, Kubwa. Meanwhile, Awe Rebecca emerged as the first runner clinching the second prize of N700,000

Obasi who was visibly excited noted that with the grant her business dream was on its way to becoming a palpable reality, and she thanked Access Bank Plc for changing her life on the go via the initiative. She noted that the grant would expedite the growth process of her fish farming business by getting a good number of healthy fingerlings and feeds, and treatments for them.

The Accessprenuer empowerment scheme by Access Bank Plc has over the years empowered thousands of Nigeria corps members —- granting impetus and vitality to kickstart business dreams in the embryo and expand those that have already begun operations. So far, Accessprenuer competition has impacted over 400 corps members with over N200 million seed capital. They also created a Facebook community for all Accessprenuer winners to be able to interact freely amongst themselves and inspire other young people with similar aspirations. The Facebook community has about 5,000 members.