Ajaero: Despite Court Order, TUC, NLC Insist On Nationwide Strike From Tuesday

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Monday, directed its members to commence mobilisation for a nationwide strike over the assault on its president, Joe Ajaero.

Recall that the National Industrial Court (NIC) had restrained the NLC from embarking on strike in the wake of the loggerhead with the Imo State Government.

In a statement, jointly signed by General Secretary of NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja and TUC’s Secretary General, Nuhu Toro, said: “In furtherance to the decision of the Joint National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC and TUC, all workers in Nigeria are hereby directed to withdraw their services effective 12:00 midnight today, 13th November 2023,” the unions said in a joint statement.

READ MORE: Ajaero Mixing Politics With Unionism – Gov Uzodimma

“Consequently, all affiliates and state councils of NLC/TUC are directed to issue circulars for maximum compliance and these circulars be made available to the National Secretariats or posted to the NEC and CWC Whatsapp Platforms.

“While we shall update you with developments as they unfold, do remain assured of our commitment to Nigerian workers and people.”