Ajaero: Lawmakers Locked Out As NLC Shutdown National Assembly Complex (Photos)

The National Assembly Complex, located in the Three Arms Zone, Abuja was on Tuesday shut down by the officials of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

The move was in compliance with the nationwide industrial action of the organised labour unions in protest of the attack on its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

It was gathered that members of the two Chambers, the Staff of NASS, journalists and others were locked out as the entrances into the building were locked.

READ MORE: ASUU, Maritime Workers Join Nationwide NLC Strike

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that after some arguments, the officials of Organised Labour opened one of the gates for reporters, during which few others struggled into the Complex.

However, one of the officials of the Parliamentary Association of Nigeria, PASSAN, NASS Branch, told newsmen that the directive of the NLC on the ongoing strike action was being effected at NASS.

Recall that the NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) had earlier directed its members to commence a nationwide strike over the assault on Ajaero, starting from midnight, Tuesday, November 14.

The Organised Labour said that all affiliate unions of the two labour centres had been directed to implement the resolutions of the joint National Executive Council of TUC and NLC.

Confirming the development, the President of TUC, Festus Osifo, who addressed reporters yesterday, said that the strike would remain until “governments at all levels wake up to their responsibility.”