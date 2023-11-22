‘All I Need Is One Night With Him’ – American Lady Professes Love To Burna Boy After Concert

A woman from the United States, named Trin Bean has stated that she would like to spend one night with Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy.

She went to his ‘I Told Them’ Tour and grabbed a front-row seat, during which the self-proclaimed African Giant serenaded her.

The female admirer confessed her love for Burna Boy and expressed her desire to spend one night and a few hours alone with him.

Trini posted a video of the Grammy winner singing ‘Secret’ on X and gushed about how he was looking at her.

In her post; “Burna Boy was serenading me tonight while performing “Secret.”Look how he’s looking at me. I am so in love with this man. All I need is one night and just a few hours alone with him,” she wrote.

In a separate post, Trini added, “I TOLD THEM that I really be OUTSIDEEE for Burna Boy! 🗣️🗣️🗣️Burna Boy show number 6 of the year and baby a time was had! 😏😌 #ITOLDTHEMTOUR”

