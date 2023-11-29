“All My Ex-Girlfriends Are Sh*t Drivers, It’s Why I Left Them” – DJ Cuppy’s Ex-Boyfriend, Ryan Taylor Spills

Popular British boxer, Ryan Taylor, has sparked speculation on social media after revealing the cause of his break-ups with former girlfriends, including DJ Cuppy.

This speculation started amid reports of a separation between the two notable personalities, despite alleged engagement.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, he asked followers to share something about his ex. One user responded, ‘She’s learning how to drift now.’



In response, the boxer specifically mentioned why he broke up with his girlfriends, writing: “All my exes are shit drivers, its why I left them.”

SEE POST: