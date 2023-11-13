Alleged Cybercrime: Naira Marley’s Trial Stalls Due To Judge’s Absence

The cybercrime case brought before controversial Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley has has been delayed again due to the absence of Justice Nicholas Owiebo of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State who was meant to give a verdict.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the court scheduled to sit on Monday (today) for the trial, but failed because the trial judge reportedly attended a judges’ conference.

Naira Marley who was first arraigned on May 20, 2019, is standing trial on an 11-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and internet fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.

In the charge, EFCC alleged that, among others, that some of the credit cards discovered in Marley’s residence bore the fictitious names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

However, the court had, granted him bail in the sum of N2 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Meanwhile, Justice Oweibo had issued a warrant for the production of the defendant following his absence from the trial on October 6.

Recall that the State’s Police Command had detained Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, in connection with the death of an artiste, Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as “Mohbad”.

The court had, consequently, adjourned the case until November 13 and 30 for the continuation of the trial.