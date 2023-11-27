“Amaechi Muonagor Down With Kidney Disease, Diabetes, Stroke” – Tony Oneweek

The cousin of Amaechi Muonagor, Tony Oneweek, has provided an update on his health a few weeks after the seasoned actor cried out from his hospital bed.

Tony revealed in a long post that his cousin, who has kidney disease, diabetes, and a stroke, is currently receiving weekly dialysis and other treatments at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi.

The singer also mentioned that his family had been paying his bills for years prior to his recent stroke, which caused them to cry out for assistance.

Donations from the 61-year-old actor’s supporters, organisations, and other well-meaning Nigerians who sincerely love and care about him have also been received.

But Oneweek emphasised that even with everything that has been done, money is still needed for his cousin’s full treatment and recuperation, and he politely asked Nigerians to contribute to the cause.

Oneweek also clarified rumours of his relationship with Amaechi by sharing a picture of the actor on his sickbed.

READ MORE: “Marriage Has No Manual” – Nosa Rex Advises Isreal Dmw Following Marriage Crash

In his statement;

He wrote, “Amaechi is currently down with kidney disease, diabetes and stroke, he had been managing his diabetes over the years and living his life”

SEE POSTS:



