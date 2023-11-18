Anambra Guber: “We Defeated Peter Obi’s Candidates Twice, Will Win Again In 2025” – APGA Boasts

The Anambra State Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, has ruled out the possibility of any strong political force removing Governor Chukwuma Soludo from the governorship seat in 2025.

Obi-Okoye disclosed that the party is not afraid of the Obidient movement, adding that it would fizzle out with time.

The chairman made this known on Saturday, while speaking with newsmen in his office in Awka, the state’s capital.

He argued that APGA has succeeded in beating the candidates sponsored by Obi and would most likely beat anyone he sponsors in 2025.

Okoye said: “By Labour candidate you mean Valentine Ozigbo, is it not? Unfortunately, that name has become synonymous with losing elections. If he contests, he will be contesting against his homeboy from Aguata (Soludo).

“So, I can say the Obidient man, APGA has beaten him twice. We beat him when he brought a man from Ogbaru, Oseloka Obaze, and we beat him again when he brought Val Ozigbo.

“What happened in the last Obidient Movement is a lesson to Igbo and should not repeat itself. It was like what happened in 1967 when we went to war with Nigeria without preparation. It is not likely to happen to Ndigbo again.