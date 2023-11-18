APC Commends Appeal Court Verdict Sacking Abba Yusuf

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday lauded the judgment that affirmed the tribunal sack of Abba Yusuf, candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as Governor of Kano State.

Information Nigeria had revealed earlier that the court of appeal in Abuja upheld the verdict of the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal that nullified the election of Yusuf.

The tribunal, in September, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Yusuf.

The panel also affirmed Yusuf Gawuna of the APC as the duly elected Governor of the State.

During the proceeding, the tribunal deducted 165,663 votes from the votes recorded for Yusuf on the grounds that the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped, signed and dated as required by law.

The court declared the 165,663 votes invalid while ordering INEC to issue a certificate of return to the APC candidate.

Yusuf was left with 853,939 votes after the deduction of the votes declared invalid by the tribunal.

The verdict also meant that Gawuna, with 890,705 votes, was declared the winner of the election.

Meanwhile, in a judgment delivered on Friday, a three-member panel of the appellate court held that the NNPP breached the constitution by sponsoring Yusuf, who was not a member of the party when the election was held.

Reacting to the judgement in a statement, Muhammad Garba, the National vice-Chairman (North-West) of the APC, said the court verdict is a reflection of the will of the people.

READ ALSO: ‘Democracy Coming To An End In Nigeria’ — NNPP Reacts As Appellate Court Sacks Kano Gov., Yusuf

Garba added that the judgment also shows the acceptability of the APC in the North-West.

According to him, the people are saved from Yusuf’s actions that sought to destroy the legacy of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Recall that upon assumption of office on May 29, the Kano governor had been demolishing structures “illegally” built and approved by the previous administration.

Yusuf had said the demolition exercise was part of the fulfillment of his campaign promise to “restore” the urban development master-plan of the city.

“I hail the decision of the appellate court, which has manifested Allah’s divine providence for Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna to be confirmed as the duly elected governor of Kano State.

“By upholding the verdict of the tribunal and setting aside the issues brought by the appellant, the ruling marks the culmination of a long and arduous legal battle that had gripped the state for months.

“It must be emphasized that this judgement is a triumph for the wish of the good people of Kano state which validates their mandate to Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and his deputy, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo, and a relief from the vindictive and malicious destruction of the Ganduje legacies by the ousted NNPP government.

“Finally, I applaud the judiciary for their unwavering commitment to always remain on the side of justice,” the statement read.