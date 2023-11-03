APC Has Sown Fake Police Uniforms For Thugs Imported From Lagos, Ogun, Oyo To Unleash Mayhem During Kogi Election – Melaye

The Kogi State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Dino Melaye, has raised alarm over an alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress, to unleash violence in the State’s to force their will on the people during the November 11, elections.

Making this known in a press conference on Thursday, Melaye accused APC of distributing fake police uniforms and camouflage among the party’s thugs to parade as policemen and soldiers to unleash terror on innocent citizens of the state on election day.

He said: “Intelligence available to our campaign reveals that the APC has sown fake police uniforms, camouflage which has already been brought into Kogi state and is ready to be distributed among APC thugs to parade as policemen and soldiers and unleash terror on innocent kogites on election day.

“Further intelligence exposed that the thugs are allegedly being imported from Kwara, Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States under the official cover by the Yahaya Bello administration to unleash mayhem and disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election, having realized that there is no way the APC can win in a peaceful, free, fair and credible electoral process.

“We have been made aware that the thugs from Kwara State. This gang was responsible for the mayhem that occurred in Aiyetoro-Gbedde where my nephew was killed.”

“We implore security agencies to take immediate note of these issues and arrest this situation by calling violent prone APC leaders to question.” He stated.