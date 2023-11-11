APC LG Chairman Slumps, Dies Hours To Guber Poll In Kogi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has confirmed the death of Mohammed Danasabe, the Chairman of Lokoja Local Government Area.

His demise is coming just few hours to the governorship election on Saturday, as the party prepares.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Muhammed was rushed to the hospital after he slumped at his residence.

He was said to have taken some active parts in several political gatherings ahead of today’s governorship election.

READ MORE: Kogi Guber: ‘I’ll Build Hotels On Water’ – Dino Melaye Vows

However, Doctors at the hospital later pronounced him dead in the early hours of Friday.

It was gathered that the deceased will be buried at the Unguwan Kura Muslim Cemetery after Jumaat prayers.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the APC in Lokoja, Talba Lakwaja, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said: “This is to notify the general public that the remains of the Lokoja Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Mohammed Dasebe Mohammed, will be buried at Anguwan Kura burial ground 2pm immediately after jummat prayer.

“The body will depart his family house at cantonment to Lokoja Central Mosque by 1:30pm.”