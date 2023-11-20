Appeal Court Affirms Alia’s Election As Benue Governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the March 18 election of Hyacinth Alia as Governor of Benue State.

Alia was declared winner of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that the All Progressives Congress Governor polled 473,933 votes to defeat Titus Uba, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Uba however filed a petition challenging the Catholic Priest’s victory.

In September, the governorship tribunal affirmed Alia’s election.

READ ALSO: State Governors Sacked By Court Since May 29 And Why

At the time, chairman of the three-member tribunal panel, Ibrahim Karaye, said they lacked jurisdiction to hear the petition because it is a pre-election matter.

Uba and the PDP then appealed the ruling of the tribunal.

Ruling on the appeal on Monday, the court’s three-member panel led by Onyekachi Aja Otisi, dismissed the allegations of non-qualification made by Uba against the State’s Deputy Governor, Samuel Ode.

Otisi held that Uba failed to prove allegations of forgery of INEC form EC9 by Ode beyond reasonable doubt.