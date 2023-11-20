Appeal Court Judgement A Good Omen For Plateau Residents — Lalong

Former governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has reacted to the judgment that affirmed Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the State’s governorship election.

Recall that, on Sunday, the Appeal Court set aside the judgement of the governorship election tribunal that upheld the victory of the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

According to him, the victory is as an affirmation of the mandate unanimously given to Nentawe and his running mate, Pam Bot-Mang, by the people.

In a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media, Macham Makut, the Minister of Labour and Employment said the development is a “good omen” for the State.

READ ALSO: ‘It Must Be Reviewed’ — Plateau Residents Reject Court’s Judgement Sacking Gov. Mutfwang

“As the Governor-elect, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda and his running mate will now have the opportunity to implement the Generation Next mantra and the ACEES agenda to take Plateau State to the next level.”

The Minister said though the Peoples Democratic Party and its ousted candidate have the constitutional right to exhaust all the legal opportunities available to them, he is confident that Nentawe’s victory would endure.

Lalong appealed to the members of the APC and the governor-elect to be magnanimous in victory “and consider this joyous moment as a celebration for the entire people of Plateau State who are yearning for good governance, security and development.”

He further called on the citizens of Plateau State to continue to be law-abiding and shun any attempt to incite them to take any unlawful action that is capable of threatening the peace and security of the state.