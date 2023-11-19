Appeal Court Sacks Plateau Governor, Declares APC Candidate Winner

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has sacked the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, and declared Nentawe Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election.

In her ruling on Sunday, the lead Justice, Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Nentawe Goshwe.

The appellate court, in a decision by a three-member panel of Justices, held that Mutfwang was not validly nominated and sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to participate in the gubernatorial contest that held on March 18.

READ MORE: Fake Employment Letters Were Issued To Civil Servants In Plateau — Committee

It held that all the votes that were credited to him and the PDP after the election amounted to wasted votes.

It ordered that the candidate that got the second majority lawful votes at the election, should be sworn in as governor of the state.