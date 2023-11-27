Appeal Court Verdict: NNPP Women Supporters Storm Kano Police Headquarters

Some aggrieved supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have stormed the Kano Police Headquarters to protest in solidarity for Governor Abba Yusuf.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development is coming barely few days after the Appeal Court judgment sacked the state’s governor.

It was gathered that the women of the party took their agitation to the police headquarters to protest what they described as injustice by the appellate court.

Despite police’s warning in the state against protests, these angry supporters in their hundreds, carried placards with diverse inscriptions and marched from the residence of the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election Rabiu Kwankwaso to the police headquarter on Sunday.

They are calling for justice, insisting that Governor Yusuf won the March governorship election in the North-West state.

According to the court, the party’s fielding of Yusuf breached the Electoral Law as he was not qualified to contest that poll.

It thus declared the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Nasiru Gawuna as the winner of the exercise.

But the NNPP and Governor Yusuf have already rejected the judgment and headed to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict.