Appellate Court Affirms Dapo Abiodun As Ogun Governor

The Court of Appeal in Lagos State has affirmed the March 18 election victory of Ogun State’s Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

In a split decision, on Friday, the court dismissed the petition filed by Ladi Adebutu, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the election.

Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh delivered the decision of the majority while Judge Jane Inyang, ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

Recall that in September, the Ogun governorship election petition tribunal upheld the victory of Abiodun at the poll.

In a unanimous decision, the tribunal, led by Hamidu Kunaza, held that the petition by Adebutu was “incompetent, defective and lacking in merits.”

Abiodun, in reaction to the judgment in a statement, said the court verdict validates the mandate bestowed on him by the people during the election.

According to him, his administration is focused on the advancement of the development of the state.

“I sincerely wish to convey my deepest appreciation for your unwavering support throughout our journey.

“Today’s triumph at the Court of Appeal not only validates the authenticity of the mandate you bestowed upon us during the last governorship election but also demonstrates the strength of our unity,” the Governor said.