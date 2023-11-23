Argentina’s Angel Di Maria Announces Retirement From International Football After Copa America in 2024

Argentina forward and former Real Madrid, Manchester United player, Angel Di Maria, has revealed that his final appearance representing his country will occur during the upcoming Copa America in 2024.

The 35-year-old made this announcement on Thursday, expressing his gratitude for the cherished moments he has shared with his teammates throughout the years.

Di María played a crucial role in Argentina’s victory in the 2021 Copa America, Finalissima, 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring two goals in the final.

He showcased his talent by scoring the game-winning goal in the 2008 Olympic gold-medal match.

The former Paris Saint Germain player, had the privilege of playing alongside the renowned international superstar Lionel Messi, both in the national team and during their time together at PSG for a single season.

Confirming this announcement, as a professional footballer, Di Maria wrote on Instagram: “Well, the last qualifying match has arrived for me. I cannot express in words how much the applause from the people in this recent time fills my soul.

“I enjoy every second of that affection and the love from my teammates. They, my friends, without them, this story wouldn’t have the same meaning. The affection from each of them also made me who I am today.

“Unfortunately, we cannot overlook the events that occurred in the stadium. No one deserves that mistreatment, neither the blows nor families and frightened children in the midst of a stadium where the only thing that should have happened is watching and enjoying a match within the folklore of football.

“Hopefully, these kinds of things won’t happen again. As players, we will always, always defend our people without a doubt.

“The Copa América will be the last time I wear the Argentine jersey. With a heavy heart and a lump in my throat, I bid farewell to the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career: wearing it, sweating it, and FEELING it with all the pride.

“Thanks to the fans, thanks to my family, thanks to friends and teammates from the national team. We continue making history, and that will remain for all eternity. Vamos Argentina carajo.”