“Armed Thugs Led By Police Attempted to Kill Me At My Residence” – Factional Rivers Assembly Speaker Cries Out

The leader of a group in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, who insists he is the Speaker, said that he escaped death on Sunday after an attack on his residence.

In a statement signed by his aide, Ken Uchendu, revealed that after a gun battle, security details attached to him were able to foil the alleged assassination attempt.

Edison promised to release the footage of the incident to local and international media organisations.

He said: “At about 11 pm on Sunday the 19th day of November 2023, a group of armed thugs and rogue Police Officers led (name withheld) a superintendent of Police attached to the CTU B 3 RSV and (name withheld) attacked the private residence of the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Barr. Edison Ogerenye Ehie, DSSRS, fully armed to assassinate Mr. Speaker and his family.

“However, the thugs and rogue police officers led by the two above-named police officers in Rivers State were vehemently repelled in a gun battle by the official security details attached to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Barr. Edison Ogerenye Ehie, DSSRS.

“It is imperative to note that the armed rogues and officers were properly and fully captured by CCTV footage in the residence, which shall be made available to all media houses, including the CNN, Aljazeera and other national and international media outlets for the records,” he threatened.