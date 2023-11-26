“As Soon As We Started Talking, We Never Stopped” – MI Abaga Reflects On How He Met His Wife, Eniola (Video)

Renowned rapper MI Abaga has reflected on how he experienced a breakup that changed his life and how he met and fell in love with his wife, Eniola.

According to MI, after going through a heartbreak and still considering his options of getting back into the dating scene, he met Eniola Mafe, his wife who lives overseas.

He revealed, while speaking in a recent podcast, that he had tried several dating apps, but wasn’t satisfied with what he had seen.

MI claimed that he asked people to match him with someone they knew because he was frustrated.

He claimed that after hearing about Eniola from his friend Audu, he looked her up on Instagram and decided to follow her.

According to him, one thing led to another, and they got talking on the app; he said that as soon as they got talking, they never stopped speaking to each other.

The rapper said that was when he knew she was the one for him, and then he realized that he was willing to leave bachelorhood for her.

Watch him speak below:

https://x.com/onejoblessboy/status/1728725282671218995?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg