ASUU, Maritime Workers Join Nationwide NLC Strike

Some affiliates of Organised Labour have indicated their intention to join the nationwide strike starting on Tuesday, November 14.

In a circular to its zonal coordinators and chairpersons, signed by its President, Emmanuel Osodeke, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) directed its members to join the nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.

ASUU stated that it decided to join the strike to protect the interest of Nigerian workers and the union’s leadership.

The circular reads: “As an affiliate of NLC, all members of our union are hereby directed to join this action of NLC to protect the interest of Nigerian workers and the leadership of the union.

“Zonal coordinators and branch chairpersons should immediately mobilise our members to participate in the action.”

Also, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has reiterated its plan to shut down the nation’s port at midnight in line with a directive from the NLC and TUC joint National Executive Council (NEC).

Speaking with the Journalists on Monday, the Secretary General of the MWUN, Comrade Oniha Odigwe, said an affiliate of the NLC, the MWUN has no choice but to join in the strike action.

He said: “The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria will commence a nationwide strike by midnight on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

“The nationwide strike is coming on the backdrop of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) joint National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, directing its affiliate unions to embark on immediate withdrawal of services and to shut down Imo State by all public and private sector workers indefinitely by midnight of November 7, 2023.

“This decision by the NLC and TUC is prompted by a series of infractions and encroachments on the rights of workers in Imo State and the distressing and appalling acts of violence and bloodshed inflicted upon the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and other unions’ officials by the Imo State government in collaboration with the Nigerian Police and Imo State Command.

“The joint communiqué signed by Comrade (Prince) Dr Adewale Adeyanju, President-General, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), who doubles as Deputy President of NLC with Comrade Festus Osifo, President of TUC, further directs that in the event that ‘Labours’ demands are unmet, workers all over the federation shall join in withdrawing their services by midnight on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

“The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, as an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress, has directed that all members of the union comply with the jointly signed communique to commence immediate and total mobilisation to ensure MWUN participation in the nationwide strike on Tuesday, November 14th, 2023 is complied with indefinitely.”