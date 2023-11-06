Avoid Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa States, 11 Others — UK Warns Citizens

The United Kingdom (UK) has issued travel advisory to its citizens, warning them against travelling to Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states, in view of the November 11 gubernatorial elections coming up in the State.

Information Nigeria reports that the caution stems from heightened concerns about the possibility of violence during the governorship polls.

This is also coming after the United States issued an alert, warning its citizens against threat of attacks on hotels in the Federal Capital Territory.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, in the advisory also advised against all travels to the Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, and the riverine areas of Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states.

Though the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has expressed its commitment to conducting a free and fair election, security analysts say that the risk of violence remains high.

The Police has however deployed additional security forces and equipments to the three states in an effort to prevent violence.

“They should also avoid large gatherings and crowded public places. Travelers should also register with their nearest embassy or consulate so that they can be contacted in case of an emergency,’’ the UK advisory read.