AY Won’t Perform At My Show On Sunday But I’ve Sent Him Ticket To Attend – Basketmouth

Veteran comedian Bright Okpocha, also known as Basketmouth, has revealed why his colleague AY Makun won’t be performing at his Lagos show this Sunday after putting an end to their 17-year feud.

It would be recalled that prior to this year, the two big names in the comedy industry hadn’t really been on best of terms. Apparently, their issue dates back to an incident that occurred 17 years ago which caused them to quarrel for over a decade, avoiding and refusing to speak with each other.

Basketmouth has announced that he won’t be performing at his event tonight, despite having publicly apologised to AY and ending their long-running feud.

He made this known while speaking in an interview with the TV channel, Arise TV news.

Basketmouth said, “AY is not on the bill to perform but he has got a ticket. He’s attending. I sent him his ticket a few days ago.

“I knew a lot of people have been asking, ‘Is he [AY] gonna perform?’ He’s not on the bill.

“In actual fact, I don’t have that many comedians on the bill. I know Bovi is introducing me. Senator, Dan The Humorous and Aproko from Abuja are performing. I got a few people from Ghana as well.

“AY can’t even make a cameo because my show is already designed. We are recording for TV so it’s a three-hour set. As we speak the guys directing and producing just came into the country about a few days ago.

“And before they even landed, we had already sealed the whole flow of the show. It’s not the kind of show where anybody would just get on stage. It’s not that kind of show. Everything is timed. Precision to perfection.”