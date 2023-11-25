The late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Queen Dami, has revealed her special video conversation with Portable who is currently away in London.

Recall the singer admitted that there’s more to his relationship with Queen Dami during a podcast some months ago.

In his words, he revealed he and Queen Dami became closer after the Alaafin passed.

She shared a video chat she had with the controversial singer where she called him her husband.

Queen Dami added that she misses him dearly.

“Oko mi missing you already,” she wrote.

The post has since garnered some attention from netizens;

zeeebliss wrote: “Ontop person husband”

tochi_gram_1 said: “This life just get money all this girls no get taste”

living_richhing wrote: “Only portable dey enjoy the living property and dead property”

mos_shk3d said: “Na woman go later finish this one”

soberdrunk88 said: “Last Last no matter how you Strong reach he must get who dey press ur mumu button”

mimiibeh_ said: “Nawa ooo, this guy wife dey try ooo. Omo,., make me too dey learn to be strong woman in future because this babes aren’t letting you marry your man alone”

living_richhing said: “Wahala no Dey finish for market, u just price”

Watch Video,