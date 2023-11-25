Bandits Invade Four Zamfara Villages, Abduct Residents

Gunmen on Friday abducted scores in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Figures by Daily Trust, projected the victims mostly women and children, to a total of 150.

According to witness report, one person was also killed during the operation that lasted for hours.

Information understands that this is coming barely a week after 17 persons were abducted in Ruwan Dorawa village of the same LGA.

The bandits attacked four villages of Mutunji, Kwanar-Dutse, Sabon-Garin Mahuta and Unguwar Kawo during the latest operation.

A resident of Mutunji, according to Daily Trust said the bandits who stormed the affected villages around 9pm on Friday, carried out operation across the four villages simultaneously.

“Immediately they entered Mutunji village, they started firing gunshots sporadically into the air to scare the residents. As expected, people started running for their lives.

READ ALSO: Israel DMW Finally Opens Up On Reason For Split With Wife

“The bandits then apprehended the weak among the residents who were mostly women and children. Of course, the abled ones among the residents escaped. While they were operating, I tried to call a friend in the neighbouring village of Kwanar-Dutse to seek for help but he told me that they were also under attack.

“Ibrahim told me that as at the time I was speaking with him, he was in the bush together with some people after escaping,” the resident said.

Another anonymous resident said the bandits might be of same gang, but divided themselves into four with each group attacking one village.

“We learnt that after the separate operations in the four villages, the bandits regrouped and dragged the abductees into the bush. The bandits are now attacking villages and abducting their victims at will. They no longer face any resistance from security personnel. In fact, residents have now been abandoned. We don’t receive any help from the security personnel whenever the bandits operate.

“The issue is that even if you inform the security or the traditional rulers nothing is being done to prevent such attack. Sometimes, we get to know about the coming of the bandits but even if we inform the concerned authorities, that will not make any positive impact,” he said.