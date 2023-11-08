Banky W, Obanikoro Lose Out As Appeal Court Declares Thaddeus Atta Winner Of Eti-Osa Reps. Election

The Appeal Court has declared the Labour Party candidate, Thaddeus Atta, as the duly elected House of Representatives member representing Eti Osa Federal Constituency in Lagos State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the legal battle involved popular Nigerian singer and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W, who was declared the runner-up in the February 2023 election, and Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, in the state, had in September declared the election inconclusive.

However, the tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election within 90 days in 33 polling units.

The electoral body was also told to withdraw the return certificate issued to Atta and conduct poll in areas where election wasn’t held on February 25.

While ruling on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal overturned the tribunal’s directive and ruled that the elections were conclusive.