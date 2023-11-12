Bayelsa: Abducted INEC Personnel Regains Freedom

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the release of the Supervisory Presiding Officer abducted on Friday at the Ammasoma jetty, Bayelsa State.

In a Saturday statement signed by the Head, Voter Education and Publicity, Wilfred Ifogah, INEC stated that the officer was released unhurt by the hoodlums and has resumed her duties at the INEC headquarters in Yenagoa.

Ifogah said the commission appreciates all those who expressed concern and ensured the release of the INEC official.

The personnel before her abduction was assigned to Registration Area-06 (Ossioma) in Sagbama Local Government Area.

“The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Bayelsa is pleased to inform stakeholders and concerned citizens of Nigeria that the INEC Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO) earlier abducted on the eve of the election has been freed and the officer is doing fine.

“The commission wishes to thank all those who acted and showed concern in ensuring the safe release and return of the officer,” the statement read.