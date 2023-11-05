Bayelsa Guber: We’re Now Hunted As Meats For Standing With Tinubu, APC — Group Calls For Intervention Of Security Agencies

A pro-democracy group under the aegis New Generation Leaders of Bayelsa State, at the weekend, condemned the attacks on All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts and supporters in Bayelsa State.

National Coordinator of the group, Bodmas Kemepadei, in a statement said attacks on supporters of APC gubernatorial candidate, Timipre Sylva, has become worrisome.

Kemepadei described the attacks as a senseless and callous strategy by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

According to the group, rather than canvass for votes from the people, PDP resorted to assaulting and manhandling law abiding supporters of the APC.

“As APC supporters in Bayelsa State, we condemn in totality the reports of sponsored political thugs dressed in full military uniform that attempted to invade Sylva’s LGA few days ago.

“There are also others who have been harassing, intimidating and attacking ardent members of the APC which may force some of us to fight back if Mr. President does not wade in, it is highly condemnable and a serious attack on democracy. Because of the price we paid for standing for President Tinubu, we are now hunted as meats.

“We therefore call on the President, IGP and other security agencies to swing into action and bring the perpetrators of this sinister act to justice before it gets out of hand.

“As a group, we are closely watching the attacks on APC members and we know it is connected to the rising popularity and teaming support of the APC in the state. The President should intervene by directing the security agencies to be at alert on the continuous attack of members of the party,” the group said.