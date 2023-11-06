“BBNaija All Stars Was For People Who Didn’t Utilize Their First Chances” – Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has revealed why she didn’t participate in the just concluded All-Stars edition of the reality show.

According to her, the All-Stars season was for former housemates who “probably did not utilize their first chances”, and she doesn’t fit in that category.

Tacha made this statement in the latest issue of The Will Downtown Magazine.

Tacha, who was disqualified from the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season in 2019, said since then, she has grown so much, stressing that she is now “a serial entrepreneur with many businesses and brand ambassador to certain brands.”

“Some specific deliverables and obligations must come through for me, plus I am constantly getting back-to-back bookings from brands. To leave all of this and then go on a show where I’m going to get paid peanuts isn’t worth it.

“I’m enjoying my work at Cool FM every Friday, and I won’t leave my fans hanging. In my opinion, the show is really for, let’s say, people who probably do not utilise their first chances, and honestly, to just be fair, I do not fall into that category,” she said.