Bolanle Ninalowo Ignites Dating Rumour With Damilola Adegbite, Shares Cozy Moments (Video)

Following the crash of his 18-year Marriage, well-known Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has sparked dating rumours with a colleague, Damilola Adegbite.

In a recent post via his verified Instagram page on November 25, 2023, the actor and Damilola Adegbite were spotted getting cosy, and has stirred reactions.

In the video, Bolanle Ninolowo and Damilola Adegbite were seen at the gym, engaging in a workout session. The video showed them chatting and sharing laughs, creating an atmosphere of joy and harmony.

Sharing the video, Bolanle captioned it, “#LovePeaceAndLightOnly Maka 🦍@adedamee 🌹.”

Since then, the video has caused a stir on social media, igniting rumours that the two dated even though the actor was married.

Notably, Damilola Adegbite was previously married to Chris Attoh, a fellow actor, with whom she had a son named Brian. They divorced in September 2017.

Ninolowo, on the other hand, went through a divorce with his wife Wunmi after 18 years of marriage and two children.

Reactions had since trailed the video

iamolafimihan stated: “My King 👑, My Mentor, I love everything about U ,It’s Your time to shine KingNiNo… She’s beautiful go For her Boss❤️.”

alicialsunny said: “Love & Light. The New gurl was never NEW. 😋.”

adamazi_singles_connect wrote: “Na this side chick spoil their marriage.”

jennifer__amaka_dike said: “They have been together before the marriage crashed ,, you can’t tell me otherwise.”

cynthia__official noted: “So na this thing separate you and your wife.”

bimpe67 penned: “May God gives you the peace of mind that you are looking for. You deserve to be happy because life is too short and we all only have one chance.”

oh_damilola added: “This person sev wan resemble the former woman 😂 anyways Happines lo matter 😍.”

_yhemeceebanks opined: “This men can even wait…they always want to give pressure back to pepper their ex immediately they are gone….pls heal 🤮.”

Watch video;