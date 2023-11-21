BRT Users Lament Bus Shortage, Long Queues

Users of the Lagos State Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) have lamented the shortage of buses and the long queues they experience daily.

The commuters also pleaded with the government to provide more buses.

Some BRT users who spoke with Punch on Monday, claimed that majority of Lagosians use the transport service as a result of the increase in the cost of transport in the State.

According to them, the cost of BRT is lower than those of the commercial buses, hence the lengthy queues are never-ending because of the high demand.

Recall that earlier this month, November 7, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu directed the implementation of 25 per cent discount following appeals for passenger fare reduction on rail and bus transit

A commuter, Saheed, said, “The Lagos State Government has actually tried for us in this state but they can do better. A lot of people now use the BRT buses in Lagos. We all know what is going on concerning the increase in the price of fuel and transport and all these yellow buses do not make it easier. A lot of us now know the value of the BRT but the queue sometimes is unbearable especially when the sun is hot and during rainy seasons.”

Another commuter identified as Tobi Ayeni said commercial drivers would be compelled to lower the cost of their transport fare if the state had enough BRT.

“If we have enough BRT buses, I strongly believe all these yellow buses will adjust because they will begin to lose customers and they will have no other option to at least reduce the cost of their fare that will be slightly comfortable for their passengers.

“We are all feeling the heat in the country right now but one thing I will beg the government to do is to please help us with enough buses going to Obalende, CMS and Oyingbo. All those places are actually quite far and a lot of people go there because they are market areas.” Tobi said.

Sade Agu, who uses the service from Idumota to Berger said she had to tip a ticketer to get into the bus when the rush at the queue became unbearable.

Speaking to Information Nigeria on Tuesday, she lamented: “It got to a stage where the people were not following queues, the pushing was too much. I had to pay the BRT boy N500 to struggle, secure a seat for my daughter and I.

“Other than the expensive fare of commercial buses, they still charge for load no matter how little. It is unbearable. That is what we experience daily.”