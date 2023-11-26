Building Under Construction Collapses In Abuja

One person has been rescued from the partial collapse of a building under construction in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

It was gathered that the incident took place on Saturday in the Central Business District, adjacent to Taj Bank.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Nkechi Isa, disclosed that the agency was notified about the collapse, barely an hour after the construction workers’ unsuccessful attempts to save their trapped colleague.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that a team from FEMA and the FCT fire service were able to rescue the trapped man with the aid of extrication equipment and the construction company’s excavator.

READ MORE: ‘We Complained Of Cracks Severally’ — Tenant Of Abuja Collapsed Building

“The victim was part of labourers casting the first floor of the building when the entire cast fell on him,” Isa said in the statement made available to journalists.

During his visit to the site, Mohammed Sabo, the acting director-general of FEMA, emphasized the importance of following building codes and standards.

He urged construction companies and developers to steer clear of substandard materials and shortcuts in the construction process.