Burna Boy Threatens To Hire 100 Lawyers, Sue Bloggers

Afrobeat star, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has threatened to hire 100 lawyers to sue Nigerian bloggers.

The Grammy-award-winning artiste who made this known in a post via his X handle on Wednesday stated that he is being pushed to do so.

“Dat money wey I wan give dem instablog dat time, e be like say na to give like 100 lawyers now. But I know say na hustle everybody dey hustle so e go pain me if I run dat kind tin. Why una dey push me na?” he queried.

READ ALSO: “I’m Willing To Pay Nigerian Blogs To Stop Posting About Me” – Burna Boy

Information Nigeria reports that this is coming almost two weeks after the he offered to give Nigerian bloggers money to stop reporting about him.

According to him, although he had never paid any media house to publicise his brand, he was open to doing so in exchange for no publicity.

“How far. All these instablog, PulseNg e.t.c abeg make all of una do meeting then decide how much I go give all of una make una forget my name totally. I know say I never pay any of una before so I say make I just run am finally. I greet you, bros!” he had disclosed.