Chef Dammy Granted Bail Moments After Arrest

Well-known Chef Dammy, who was reportedly arrested yesterday, has been granted bail.

On Thursday, November 23, men from the Police AIG zone 17 in Akure, Ondo State, reportedly invited chef Damilola Adeparusi, who sought to break the Guinness World Record, following a petition purportedly filed against her by her pastor, Adegoke Jeremiah.

AIG Zone 17 spokesperson DSP Hakeem confirmed that she was invited, saying the police had invited her after receiving a petition against Chef Dammy.

Also, the Zone in a statement on ‘X’ said: “A complaint was received by the office of AIG Zone 17 via a written petition against chef Dammy.

“She was then invited for interrogation which she honoured today as she came with a female staff from the office of Her Excellency, the First Lady of Ekiti State. Dammy was later released to her as the investigation will continue.

“We assure you all that justice will be served without prejudice.”

DSP Hakeem disclosed that Dammy honoured the police invitation and was consequently granted administrative bail after providing a surety.

“…Dammy was later released to her as investigation will continue. We assure you all that justice will be served without prejudice,” the statement added.