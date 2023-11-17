Court Declares Zamfara Governorship Election Inconclusive, Orders Rerun In Three LGAs

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has nullified the election of Governor Dauda Lawal, declaring it inconclusive.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Governor Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the election.

However, All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Bello Matawalle, had challenged the outcome of the March 18 governorship election at the tribunal but his petition was dismissed for lacking in merit.

Justice Sybil Nwaka, who read the lead judgment ordered INEC to conduct a fresh election in three local government areas of the state, where elections had not been held previously or where results from various polling units were not counted.

The affected LGAs are Maradun, Birnin Magaji and Bukuyun.

The court held that it was wrong for INEC to rely on information it obtained from its INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal to collate the final result of the governorship election.