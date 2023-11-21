Court Jails Trader Nine Months For Stealing Two Cartons Of Seasoning Worth N98,500 In Plateau

A 28-year-old trader, identified as Bashiru Aliya, on Monday jailed by an Area Court in Jos, Plateau State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Bashiru was sentenced to nine months imprisonment for stealing two cartons of seasoning worth N98,500.

The judge, Shawomi Bokkos, made the judgment after Bashiru pleaded guilty to the charge.

Bokkos, however, gave him the option to pay a N20,000 fine and ordered him to pay another N120,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor, Inspector Ibrahim Gokwat, had earlier told the court that the case was reported on August 4, at the Railway Police Station by the complainant, one Moses Agbo.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the prosecutor said that the convict conspired with his friend now at large, and stole the items from the complainant’s shop in the market.

Gokwat added that the offence contravened the provisions of the Plateau Penal Code.