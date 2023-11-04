Court Restrains Organised Labour From Embarking On Strike In Imo

The National Industrial Court in Owerri, Imo State, on Saturday issued a fresh interim injunction restraining the Organised Labour from embarking on any kind of strike in Imo state until further notice.

In the suit No NICN/ OW/41/2023, the Attorney General of Imo State and the State Government are claimants.

The defendants are the Secretary-General of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja and the Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Nuhu Toro.

Justice Nelson Ogbuanya gave the order after hearing the submissions of counsels to both parties that they were yet to reach a settlement on their dispute.

The court held that “considering the court’s duty to ensure that Labour dispute and related disagreements between the parties are not allowed to escalate and adversely affect the interests and;

“…well-being of the citizenry and third parties who are not involved in the Labour dispute already submitted for adjudication in the pending suit in the court,” it was necessary for the parties to hold the peace till the next adjourned date.

“Parties are hereby directed to be mindful of consequences of disobedience of extant court order in the pending suit before the court,” the Justice said.

The matter was however adjourned to November 30 for a ruling on the interlocutory injunction filed by the claimants.

Ogbuanya further warned against disobedience of its order, saying that it would attract consequences.