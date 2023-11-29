Covalensedigital and inq. Nigeria Partner to offer SaaS Solutions for MVNOs in Nigeria

Cape Town, South Africa November 14, 2023: In a landmark move, Covalensedigital and inq. Digital Nigeria have entered into a partnership to transform Nigeria’s digital services for Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs). This collaboration ushers in a new era of digital agility and financial flexibility for MVNOs through a bespoke Software as a Service (SaaS) platform.

The newly launched Digital Service Enablement Platform (DSEP) is set to be a game-changer for MVNOs of all sizes in Nigeria, offering the necessary agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency to thrive in a competitive market. Alongside the platform, MVNOs will benefit from comprehensive local support services to ensure a smooth operational experience.

Seshan Krishnamurti, Vice President Sales for the African region at Covalensedigital, remarked, MVNOs have the potential to be key players in the nation’s digital transformation; this is one of the intentions behind the policy and regulation which brought about their birth in Nigeria. The partnership between Covalensedigital and inq. Nigeria is poised to catapult these MVNOs to the forefront of the digital race.

Ifeanyi Akosionu, Managing Director of inq. Nigeria, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, “This partnership represents a pivotal moment for the Nigerian digital landscape, marking the first of its kind in our commitment to revolutionizing the MVNO sector. The Digital Service Enablement Platform introduces unparalleled flexibility of infrastructure, ensuring that MVNOs can navigate the evolving digital landscape with agility.”

He continued, “Our focus on flexibility, cost-effectiveness and local pricing further underscores our dedication to empowering MVNOs of all sizes. By providing a SaaS and IaaS bundled solution tailored to the unique needs of the Nigerian market, inq. Nigeria aims to set a new standard for digital service delivery, fostering innovation and sustainable growth for optimal economic impact.”

This strategic alliance is a clear indicator of the dedication to accelerating Nigeria’s economy, empowering businesses with innovative digital tools, and setting new benchmarks in the digital service sector.

About Covalensedigital

Covalensedigital is a software OEM focused on building solutions to digitalize operations, allowing Digital Service Providers achieve business excellence. Our solutions offer a unique blend of flexibility and functionality, catering to diverse sectors such as MVNx, MNO, IoT, Satellite, Private Networks, Enterprise, OTT, Mobility and Fixed line.

For more information, please visit www.covalensedigital.com or www.csmart.digital

About inq. Nigeria

inq. is a leading Edge solutions provider with a presence in 7 African countries (Nigeria, Botswana, Zambia, Cameron, Cote d’Ivoire, Malawi and South Africa). inq. Digital delivers cutting-edge solutions across five major service categories: Edge AI Solutions, SDN/NFV Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Intelligent.

For more information, please visit: ng.inq.inc