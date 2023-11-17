“Credit Alert Is My Love Language” – Mr Eazi Reveals

Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, a Nigerian singer and songwriter better known by his stage name Mr. Eazi, has revealed what his love language is.

The “Hol Up” crooner claimed that “credit alert” is his love language during a recent interview on The Beat 99.9 FM.

Mr. Eazi mentioned that when he was younger, he used to mistake being financially present for being physically present because of the role his father played in the family.

According to the artist, despite the fact that his father was a responsible and supportive figure, his career prevented him from being a present parent, and as a result, the artist’s preferred way of expressing his love is through credit alerts.

In his words;

“My love language is credit alert. But learning someone else’s love language; learning communication, how to apologise and how to take those next steps in relationship; it could be getting engaged, new house, marriage. That’s what described the last five years of my relationship.”