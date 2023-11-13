C&S Spiritual Leader, Baba Aladura, Is Dead

Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye, Spiritual Father and Chairman of the Cherubim and Seraphim (C & S) Movement Church Worldwide, has died.

The Cleric’s death was confirmed by the Secretariat of the church headed by the Secretary-General, Special Apostle Ademola Odetundun.

The Secretariat disclosed that the Spiritual Father died Sunday morning at about 10:00 am at the age of 103 in his Ilorin home, the Kwara State capital.

Narrating how he died, Apostle Odetundun said that the late spiritual father had his breakfast, almost dressing up to prepare for service, when he said that he wanted to rest for a while.

“He passed on peacefully, thereafter”, Odetundun said, adding that burial arrangements would be announced later.

Baba Aladura as he is fondly called, was born on June 26 as a Prince at Omu Aran, Irepodun Local Government of Kwara State.