Depression Makes Me Drink, I Don’t Take Hard Drugs – Hanks Anuku

Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has disclosed that he drinks because of his battle with depression.

Information Nigeria reports that Anuku had been in the news in recent times with clips of him raising concerns about his appearance, sanity and well-being.

Divulging details of his struggle on Tuesday, as seen in a video on his Instagram page, the actor said: “Yes, depression makes me drink but I never take hard drugs, I don’t take hard drugs at all.

“Out of depression, I did not have a job for years, I was thinking about my children, their school fees and their welfare among other things and you know what it is like when it gets to that point.

“I call it a breaking point, I was broken to pieces and I had to go drinking and that is it”, the 63-year-old said.

Hanks, an ex-special adviser on Tourism and Entertainment in Delta State, relocated to Ghana in 2014 after which he later returned to Nigeria.

Recently, Anuku appreciated his son while sharing a a family photo of him and his family.

The actor stated that his son played a key role in him being able to get himself together.

He wrote, “Y’all should please give my son a follow and a like. He really helped me get myself together, I thank God for him and my daughter”.