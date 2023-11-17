‘Don’t Japa, Stay Back To Build Nigeria’ — Late Nnamdi Azikiwe’s Widow Tells Nigerians

Professor Emeritus, Uche Azikiwe, the widow of the late first President of Independent Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe, has urged Nigerians to stop migrating abroad in the face of the nation’s challenges.

According to her, Nigerians must think of rebuilding their country by staying back to make it work instead of abandoning it.

She noted this on the sideline of the 4th Zik’s Annual Award Lecture 2023, held in Abuja.

While advising wives of leaders in the country to have something to do for themselves, she called on them to bring up their children in the best way so that they will love Nigeria.

“I would advise the wives of our leaders to have something to do and to be able to bring up our children in the best way so that they will love Nigeria as my son said earlier, they are not leaving Nigeria.

“No matter the way Nigeria goes, we must live in Nigeria, so that no child would Japa tomorrow or next. Let us stay in Nigeria and turn Nigeria to the best we can,” the professor said.

She furthered that the family sometimes feel bad when it hears some persons say some negative things about her late husband, given that the things said are not true

“When we hear these social media people say nonsense, we feel bad but with something like this (Annual Award Lecture), we know that Zik is still alive,” she said.

Responding to criticisms that have trailed some of her late husband’s actions in some quarters, she said: “He wasn’t a saint. Even Jesus Christ was crucified by people, so we don’t feel all that bad when people criticize him or feel bad because some people say he did this or that. There is no worry about that, he was a human being.”