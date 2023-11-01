‘Don’t Pay For Illegal Palliative Registration’ — Anambra Cautions Residents

The Anambra State Government in Tuesday warned against soliciting money for the distribution of palliatives to residents in different communities within the State.

The State’s Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, emphasized via a statement that the forthcoming palliative distribution is not a commercial activity.

While urging communities to refrain from seeking payment from individuals under the pretense of registering them for palliative collection, Nwosu noted that anyone found involved in collecting money should be reported.

The statement read, “The attention of Anambra State Government has been drawn to the activities of some unscrupulous elements who are collecting money from people in our communities in the name of registering them for the collection of palliatives.

“Government wishes to make it clear that palliatives’ distribution, which will soon commence in Anambra State, is not for sale.

“While we condemn the activities of such mischievous individuals who take undue advantage of government policies to dupe people and make money, we urge the public or anyone who is approached to pay for such registration to refuse and immediately report the individual(s) or group(s) to law enforcement agents, President-General of their community or the Transition Committee Chairman of their Local Government.

“Anybody caught collecting this illegal registration fee will have himself or herself to blame.”