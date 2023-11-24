Doyin: ‘Tell Your Vibrators What You Need For Christmas’ – Sabinus Advises S3x Toy Lovers

By
Owolabi Ayobami
-

 

 

Comedian, Investor Sabinus, has subtly criticised Doyin Davids, a star of BBNaija, and other vibrator patrons ahead of Christmas.

Recall Doyin caused a stir on social media a few days ago when she asserted that vibrators are better than most men, in which many women agreed with her.

Sabinus in a new post via the microblogging platform, X, sent her a reminder as the 25th of December known for Christmas approaches.

According to the skit maker, Doyin alongside those who prefer a vibrator to a man should do well by themselves to ask the sex toy for a Christmas present rather than bothering a man.

“Oya time don reach to tell your vibrator Wetin you need for December o,” he wrote.

"Time don reach to tell your vibrator wetin you need for December " - Sabinus

The post generated a wave of humourous reactions from many who agreed with him while others like Doyin simply looked away.

Some reactions below…

Gizmojigs noted: “😂😂😂 this one loud o, investor Sabinus God bless you for this message. Especially those haters of men(feminists) that have collections of vibrators I posted about the other day.”

iamKrynz said: “Vibrator wey she go still carry go another man house go charge?”

WeirdBrain6 stated: “Catch your sub in peace; don’t cry 😂”

inc051 penned: “I don’t need a man I’ve my vibrator oya bill the vibrator make we see.🤣 😂 🤣 😂.”

