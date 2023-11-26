“E Dey Pain Me Oh” – Cubana Chief Priest Bitterly Reacts To Israel DMW’s Marriage Saga (Video)

Popular Nigerian celebrity barman Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also referred to as Cubana Chief Priest, has recently expressed his pain on Instagram about the messy divorce between Israel DMW, Davido’s aide, and Sheila.

Information Nigeria had previously reported on clashes between the couple, who married a few months ago. Israel DMW, whose real name is Israel Afeare, publicly criticized his wife and her family, hurling curses at them, particularly targeting her mother, whom he referred to as a gold digger.

The aide made several sensitive claims, prompting his wife, Sheila, to retaliate by exposing many deep secrets about Israel DMW to the public.

Cubana Chief Priest, who had attended the wedding months earlier, posted a video from it on his Instagram account amidst the chaotic situation.

In the caption, he expressed his pain at the messy break-up, writing: “How Do I Live Without You? E Dey Pain Me Oh!!!!”

In response to his statement and the video shared, concerned individuals took to the comment section of his post to share their opinions on the matter.

See some reactions below:

b_solzofficial: “Jobless man and boy boy assembled top celebrities on your wedding day…you agree to marry ammm knowing fully well he is boy boy to Davido…man is greatfull for his boss, you want him to now turn his back on his oga because he marry you. Secondly Juju the catch cruise with his oga, you allow haters and those your girlfriends deceive you.”

fassycommunications: “Wetin he find for 21 years old virgin..broke shaming 21 years when he left the women who millionaires that are his mate. He dated many amd left them to marry 21 years old innocent girl. Sheila you do well..make nobody dey lock you outside.”

glitters_bigglitz: “U just lost a man because probably wetin ur frds de tell u say na boy to Davido… na u go still regret later.”

lhavish_: “Why’s no one talking about the girl being a virgin..Omo it’s rare oo.”

mandy__chuks: “She said isreal is j0bless lmao, Knowing and being close to Davido is a big time job.”

guaranty_fitness_world: “For that lady to be married a virgin. I agreed with everything she said.”

weightlossproducts9ja: “So Israel Let this girl GO? It’s well. He couldn’t even say what she did wrong but she pointed out where his flaws came from.”

c.h.e.f__g: “But why your husband go dey lock you outside? When you no be him pikin chai women are really going through alot move on Shiela, life no hard.”

joshblen32: “Watching this video I didn’t see a couple sharing intimate moments lavished in love, I saw two individuals having a gist when they were meant to have a ravished moment. It’s easy to spot love birds, when you see a couple into each other you’ll know.”

