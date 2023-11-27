Edo 2024: ‘I’ve Been Persecuted, Badly Hurt’ – Philip Shaibu

The Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has disclosed that in the pursuit of his political career, he was hurt and humiliated by some people opposing his ambition.
It was gathered that Shaibu led this out on Monday while declaring his intention to run for the gubernatorial post, at a press conference held in Benin, the state capital.
The deputy governor said that he had put his life on the line for the development and growth of the state, and he was determined to make the South-South state great again.
He said: “I have fought the good fight for you, my people, Along the way, suffered humiliations and enjoyed many moments of victory, but I am thankful in all things.
READ MORE: Edo 2024: Shaibu Officially Declares Governorship Bid
“I have been pressed but not crushed, persecuted but not abandoned, badly hurt but not destroyed. I resonate with the tireless and irrepressible Spirit of the Edo People. By the grace of God, nothing and no one can stop us. After all, I’m an original Edo son. 100% homeboy.
“This is why today, I stand before you with great conviction and resolve as I declare my intention to run for the office of the Governor of Edo State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming 2024 election and I am confident that with your support, we can take Edo State to even greater heights.”