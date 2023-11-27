Edo 2024: ‘I’ve Been Persecuted, Badly Hurt’ – Philip Shaibu

The Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has disclosed that in the pursuit of his political career, he was hurt and humiliated by some people opposing his ambition.

It was gathered that Shaibu led this out on Monday while declaring his intention to run for the gubernatorial post, at a press conference held in Benin, the state capital.

The deputy governor said that he had put his life on the line for the development and growth of the state, and he was determined to make the South-South state great again.