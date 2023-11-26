Edo: Obaseki’s Deputy, Shaibu To Declare Governorship Bid On Monday

Philip Shaibu, the Edo State Deputy Governor, will on Monday formally declare his intention to run for the 2024 governorship race in the State.

His plan was contained in a letter dated November 23, issued by the Philip Shaibu Campaign Organisation.

The letter, obtained by newsmen on Saturday, titled ‘Special Invitation,’ read, “On behalf of Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu Campaign Organisation, I invite you to honour me with your esteemed presence as I offer myself to serve as the Chief Servant (Governor) of Edo State.”

As stated in the letter, the event is scheduled to hold on Monday, November 27, at the Eterno Hotels, by 8 a.m.

Shaibu’s ambition has put him at loggerheads with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is believed not to be disposed to his deputy taking over from him.

The face-off led Shaibu to approach an Abuja High Court to stop Obaseki and the Edo State House of Assembly from impeaching him.

He later withdrew the case after the intervention of stakeholders.

A close aide to Shaibu had last Monday told Punch that “If everything works according to his (Shaibu’s) plans, he will officially declare his intention next week.

“He has already secured a campaign office along Airport Road, some of the campaign vehicles have started arriving and the consultations have reached an advanced stage,” he said.