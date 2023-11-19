EFCC To Prosecute NAF Officers Who Invaded Kaduna Command

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has revealed that some operatives of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who stormed the Kaduna command of the agency to free suspected fraudsters would be charged in court.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the anti-graft agency had arrested five suspects, who are NAF officers, on Monday at Disney Chicken Eatery in the Barnawa area of Kaduna after “credible intelligence”.

The suspects, identified as Favour Itung, Rachael Ande, Zuleiman Haruna, Abubakar Ismaila and Solomon Olobatoke, were arrested without any incident.

However, four days after the arrest, some NAF operatives stormed the EFCC office in an attempt to allegedly free the suspects from detention.

The accused include Lawal Abdullahi, Chukwuma Chidi Christian, Alfa Suleiman and Emmanuel Ekwozor, air force personnel, alongside Chidera Anuba and Joseph Tokula, two students of Nigerian Air Force Institute of Technology,

The EFCC, therefore, released the arrested NAF officers, after they had been duly profiled, adding that there was a communication breakdown between the leaderships of the two agencies.

However, in a statement yesterday, Oyewale confirmed that the NAF officers would be arraigned before the court after the conclusion of the investigation into the incident.

He stated that no one is above the law, adding that due process would be followed in bringing the case to a conclusion.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel released on administrative bail by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, November 17, 2023, will be charged to court at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

“The officers were released to their Service in strict adherence to the bail procedures of the Commission.

“The Commission reiterates the fact that no one is above the law and the due process will be followed in bringing the case to a conclusion.”